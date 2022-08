Uttar Pradesh to set up Ecotourism Board



Source: www.thebridgechronicle.com



To utilize the tourism potential of the state, the Uttar Pradesh Cabinet gave its approval for setting up an eco-tourism development board. The board will be headed by the state chief minister with ministers of 10 departments as its members. Ten departments included in the board are tourism, forest, AYUSH, rural development and irrigation, urban development, agriculture, horticulture, sport and transport. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »