EMAAR SIGNS A DEAL WITH DUBAI HOLDING TO FULLY ACQUIRE DUBAI CREEK HARBOUR



Added: 17.08.2022



Source: mydubaiproperties.ae



Emaar Properties announced it would fully acquire Dubai Creek Harbour, the major development located along the historic Dubai Creek waterfront, from Dubai Holding for a consideration of AED 7.5 billion to be paid equally in cash and shares of Emaar Properties PJSC, thus making Dubai Holding the second largest shareholder of Emaar. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Dubai