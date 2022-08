FROM THE RED SEA TO THE MEDITERRANEAN, LARS PURSCHE APPOINTED GENERAL MANAGER AT KEMPINSKI HOTEL BAH

Kempinski Hotels has appointed Lars Pursche as the new general manager at Kempinski Hotel Bahía, Estepona. Joining the five-star international luxury hotel in Southern Spain from his latest position as General Manager of Kempinski Hotel Soma Bay in Egypt, Lars Pursche brings with him in-depth experience in the global hotel industry.