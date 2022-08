Fiji expected to receive at least 500,000 visitors in 2022



Added: 16.08.2022 10:01 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.newshub.co.nz



Fiji is expected to receive at least 500,000 foreign tourists this year, said a Fijian official on Tuesday. The figures on tourism are looking comfortable and half a million tourists are expected to visit the island nation this year, Fiji’s Permanent Secretary for Tourism Shaheen Ali was quoted as saying by the Fiji Broadcasting Corporation More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »