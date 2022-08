Travel Accommodation Market to Reach $1,974.30 Bn, Globally, by 2031



Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Travel Accommodation Market by Type - According to the report, the global travel accommodation industry generated $632.80 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $1,974.30 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2031. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »