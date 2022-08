Global flight and hotel prices forecast to rise next year



Source: www.hotelnewsme.com



Flight and hotel prices are forecast to rise by more than 8% year on year in 2023 following a sharp recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic. That is according to the 2023 Global Business Travel Forecast produced by travel management platform CWT and the Global Business Travel Association (GBTA). More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels