Radisson Hotel Group signs new hotel in Nepal Radisson Hotel Group has partnered The Centurion Hotel to launch Radisson Biratnagar in Nepal, slated to open in 3Q 2024. This is part of Radisson Hotel Group’s plan to double its footprint across the South Asia region, with 148 hotels and resorts to be added by 2025.