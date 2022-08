Added: 16.08.2022 6:57 | 8 views | 0 comments

The Inflation Reduction Act headed to U.S. President Joseph Biden’s desk gives the nascent sustainable aviation fuel industry a long-sought after boost with new tax incentives. A definite win for those pushing to green aviation, the legislation is only half of what many say is a needed two-pronged approach to meeting the airline industry’s ambitious net-zero emissions goals.