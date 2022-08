Added: 15.08.2022 15:28 | 13 views | 0 comments

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that the number of riders using public transport means and shared mobility in Dubai that include Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, public buses, marine transport means (abras, ferry, water taxi, water bus), e-hail rides, smart car rental, Bus-On-Demand, and taxis (Dubai Taxi and franchise company taxies) clocked nearly 304.6 million during the first half of 2022.