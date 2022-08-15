Oman Air Adds More Flights Between Muscat and Salalah to Meet High Demand During Khareef

To meet exceptional Khareef season demand for Salalah in Omanâ€™s southern Dhofar Governorate, Oman Air has gradually increased daily flight frequencies on its Muscat-Salalah-Muscat sector to reach up to 30 flights a day.