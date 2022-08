Added: 15.08.2022 15:34 | 15 views | 0 comments

Countries with an increase in inflation saw an increase in the number of new Airbnb Hosts in Q2 2022. New Hosts alone earned a combined total of over $1.8 billion in 2021, up more than 30 percent from 2019 – with a typical Host in the US earning over $13,800 in 2021, an increase of 85 percent over 2019.