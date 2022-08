FOUR SEASONS RESORT OAHU AT KO OLINA SAYS “I DO” TO PENTHOUSE COLLECTION



Four Seasons Resort Oahu at Ko Olina, an award-winning private destination resort on Oahu's tranquil western coast, unveils the Penthouse Collection, a reimagined buyout of the Resort's luxurious 17th floor. Encompassing the entire floor - including the Resort's most coveted suite, the Penthouse - the Penthouse Collection is a one-of-a-kind special events and wedding package that offers a private, contemporary space with an intimate ambiance for family and friends to celebrate.