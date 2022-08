Yellow River Helps Boost Cultural Tourism in Dongying



Dongying, a coastal city in East China's Shandong province, is working to promote integrated development of the cultural tourism industry by making use of its Yellow River cultural resources and unique ecological landscape. The Yellow River, China's second-longest waterway, is widely dubbed the "mother river" throughout the country.