SAS secures USD 700



SAS AB (“SAS” or the “Company”) announces that it has entered into a debtor-in-possession (“DIP”) financing credit agreement for USD 700 million (the equivalent of approximately SEK 7.0 billion) with funds managed by Apollo Global Management (“Apollo”). More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »