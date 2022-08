Luxurious look and a feast of flavour with palate pleasing innovation at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing

Midsummer has arrived at Michelin starred, Black Pearl awarded Chinese restaurant Cai Yi Xuan at Four Seasons Hotel Beijing. The restaurant’s talented chefs have combined the best of tradition and cutting-edge culinary innovation to once again turn gourmet food into an art form.