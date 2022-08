Added: 15.08.2022 9:22 | 21 views | 0 comments

BookingMyWedding.com has released its list of 9 unique animals who have served in wedding ceremonies as ring bearers. According to BookingMyWedding.com, 22% of pet owners said they’d have their pet as a ring bearer on their wedding day. Dogs are most likely to be asked to be ring bearers, followed by cats. But what about other animals who have taken the job of carrying the rings during a wedding ceremony?