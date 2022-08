The Ritz-Carlton, Amman opens newest restaurant, Soleil



Added: 14.08.2022 23:53 | 30 views | 0 comments



Source: www.blueabaya.com



The Ritz-Carlton, Amman has announced the opening of its newest restaurant, Soleil. Located on the hotel’s ground floor, this vibrant artisanal space serves up an array of healthy, refreshing, and delicious breakfast and lunch options, with a focus on fresh, farm-to-table ingredients. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: SPA