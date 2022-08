PATA-UNESCO-Expedia Launch Online Course to Reduce Single-Use Plastics in Tourism



The Pacific Asia Travel Association (PATA) is pleased to announce the launch of a new online resource for increasing the sustainability of the tourism sector. The course, Targeting Zero Plastics in Tourism Businesses – with UNESCO, PATA & Expedia Group, is launched in conjunction with this year’s PATA Destination Marketing Forum (PDMF), held in Songkhla, Thailand, from August 2-4. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Thailand