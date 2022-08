IATA Launches AVSEC Insight Platform to Help Manage Business Security Risks



The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced the launch of AVSEC Insight, an online platform offering users a comprehensive range of timely, open-source, information to aid in identifying potential security risks and threats to their operations and businesses. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »