Kempinski extends North America footprint



Added: 11.08.2022 16:08 | 53 views | 0 comments



Source: www.caribjournal.com



Kempinski will take over the 363-room Grand Hotel Cancun in September 2022. With no closure of operations, the property will undergo various improvements to Kempinski brand standards, and from the end of 2022 it will be fully operated as Kempinski Hotel Cancun. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Cancer, Brandy Tags: Hotels