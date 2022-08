SIXT posts record revenues for first half 2022



Source: themanc.com



SIXT continued on its very strong growth course in the first half of 2022, despite unprecedented challenges, and increased its consolidated revenue by 59.4% to EUR1.32 billion compared to the same period last year. This represents the strongest first half in the company's history.