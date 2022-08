LATAM continues its operational recovery in second quarter



Source: mentourpilot.com



LATAM Group announced its consolidated financial results for the second quarter of the year, which reflect a gradual recovery of the operation, reaching a consolidated capacity (measured in ASK) of 72.6% compared to 2019 levels, which in turn represents more than double the capacity of the same quarter of 2021, growing by 135.2%. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »