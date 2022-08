Jamaica and the Cayman Islands set to collaborate on tourism



Source: hoppetravel.com



Jamaica and the Cayman Islands have initiated discussions to facilitate collaboration on tourism, in order to leverage the strong historical ties and synergies between both nations to boost their tourism sectors. Among the areas being examined for cooperation are multi-destination tourism, airlift, enhancing border protocols, rationalizing airspace as well as resilience building. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: SPA