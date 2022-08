Added: 10.08.2022 18:08 | 69 views | 0 comments

TAP Air Portugal (TAP) experienced a massive 526% increase in customers carried between Europe and Brazil in the first six months of 2022, compared to the previous year. The Portuguese flag carrier flew more than 640,000 customers on more than 3,100 flights, grabbing nearly a third (28%) of the whole market share of all customers flown between Europe and Brazil.