BCD Travel extends partnership with FairFly to power Air Price Assurance across its global customer



Added: 10.08.2022 13:23 | 68 views | 0 comments



Source: standbynordic.com



Travel management company BCD Travel announced today that they will leverage FairFly’s market-leading technology and artificial intelligence to power their Air Price Assurance (APA) solution. With FairFly’s global automated GDS coverage, BCD will be able to offer their APA solution to its entire customer base. The technology will allow BCD to maximize automated savings on air spend for clients. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Technology