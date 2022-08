Radisson resort plaza skiathos opens in the Sporades islands



Added: 10.08.2022 13:15 | 70 views | 0 comments



Source: www.tradearabia.com



Radisson Hotel Group opens its latest Greek upscale resort in the Greek Sporades islands on the sought-after island destination of Skiathos, known for its unspoiled natural beauty and exquisite sandy beaches on the blue waters of the Aegean Sea. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Oil