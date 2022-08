The Viking Saigon begins inaugural season in southeast Asia



Source: cruise-adviser.com



Viking® today announced that its newest river ship, the Viking Saigon℠, has begun its inaugural season in Southeast Asia. Purpose-built for the Mekong River, the 80-guest ship sails between Kampong Cham, Cambodia and Mỹ Tho, Vietnam as part of Viking's popular 15-day Magnificent Mekong itinerary. With the 2022-2023 season now underway, regular sailing dates are available through March 2023; the 2023-2024 season begins in July 2023. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »