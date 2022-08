Bodhi boosts app technology



Source: medium.com



Software Development has announced the launch of the Bodhi Guest App, which gives hotel guests the ability to unlock their room doors, operate lighting and entertainment systems, plus ask for housekeeping and other services, from their mobile devices.