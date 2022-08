Dubai visitor arrivals soar



Dubai attracted 7.12 million international overnight visitors in the first half of 2022, with growth almost double compared to the same period in 2021. Average hotel occupancy rates were among the highest in the world as the emirate gets its tourism goals back on track, and reinforces its position as an international destination of choice. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Dubai, Goa Tags: Hotels