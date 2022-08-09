ï»¿Tuesday, 09 August 2022
airBaltic doubles passenger numbers in July
Added: 09.08.2022 9:41
In July 2022, Latvian airline airBaltic has carried 414 500 passengers or by 98% more than during the same period last year. In July 2022, airBaltic performed 3,670 flights â€“ by 43% more than during July 2021.
