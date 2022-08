airBaltic doubles passenger numbers in July



In July 2022, Latvian airline airBaltic has carried 414 500 passengers or by 98% more than during the same period last year. In July 2022, airBaltic performed 3,670 flights – by 43% more than during July 2021. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Airbags