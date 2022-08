Added: 09.08.2022 9:53 | 22 views | 0 comments

Ennismore, the fastest-growing lifestyle hospitality company, announces its continued expansion across New Zealand and Australia, with the signing of four new hotels in New Zealand including a JO&JOE in Auckland, two TRIBE hotels in Auckland, and a Hyde in Queenstown, creating 170 new career opportunities. The hotels will open across 2023-24.