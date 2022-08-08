DidaTravel diversifies into flight sales



Source: www.pymnts.com



DidaTravel â€“ the tech-driven integrated travel service provider â€“ has launched its B2B flight booking multi-GDS portal, including access to full-service carriers, low-cost carriers and new distribution capability content. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »