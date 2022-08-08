Rapa Nui Easter Island reopens to tourism



Source: www.nytimes.com



Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island, is once again welcoming tourists following 868 days of border closures due to the pandemic. The official reopening was marked by the arrival of a group of 230 tourists. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »