Programme links strength of Vietnamâ€™s tourism



Added: 08.08.2022 11:43 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: posturemedic.com



A programme linking the strength of Vietnamâ€™s tourism has opened in Ho Chi Minh City. The two-day event is seeking ways to gain international tourism growth and comprehensive recovery of Vietnamâ€™s tourism. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »