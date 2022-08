Forum aims to build Vietnam’s tourism



Vietnam’s tourism sector comes under the spotlight with an key event taking place in Ho Chi Minh City on August 8-9. The event, jointly held by the Ho Chi Minh City Tourism Association (HTA) and the Vietnam Tourism Association, includes a national travel forum on to develop tourism in Vietnam, business meetings and a gala ceremony. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »