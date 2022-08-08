Ho Chi Minh City to host World Travel Wards 2022 Gala Ceremony



Ho Chi Minh City has been chosen as the venue for a gala ceremony of the World Travel Awards for Asia and Oceania region scheduled to take place on September 7, according to the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT). More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »