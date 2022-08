Added: 07.08.2022 2:30 | 6 views | 0 comments

AmaWaterways celebrated the christening of its newest ship, AmaLucia, with a celebratory ceremony in Rüdesheim, Germany. AmaWaterways’ Co-Founders, President Rudi Schreiner and Executive Vice President Kristin Karst, joined Godparents Will and Riley Farmer, children of AmaWaterways’ business partner Colin Farmer, to commemorate the cruise line’s newest edition to its fleet of 26 industry-leading river cruise ships.