Viking completes 25 years of exploration



Added: 05.08.2022 23:59 | 27 views | 0 comments



Source: cruisefever.net



Viking® is celebrating the company’s 25th anniversary and its leadership in travel. To commemorate the anniversary, Viking has released a new video message from Chairman Torstein Hagen as he reflects on the company’s key milestones since its founding on August 5, 1997. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »