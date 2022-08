Booking.com announces Manchester Pride sponsorship



Booking.com, one of the world’s leading digital travel companies, has announced its sponsorship of Manchester Pride, a tangible extension of its mission to make it easier for everyone to experience the world, no matter where they come from, who they love or how they identify. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Manchester