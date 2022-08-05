Club Dauphin of Grand-HÃ´tel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, unveils cabanas

Club Dauphin, the stylish beach club and poolside restaurant of the Grand-HÃ´tel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, relaunches a sophisticated cabana designed by Dolce&Gabbana.