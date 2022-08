Airbnb second quarter 2022 financial results



Airbnb has issued its second quarter 2022 financial results. Over the past year it has generated $2.9 billion in free cash flow and Q2 revenue is up more than 70 percent since Q2 2019. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Airbnb