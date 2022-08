Focus: 10 countryside stays fit for K-pop royalty



Inspired by the expansive property where 21st century pop icons BTS stayed during the filming of HYBE’s original content (reality show), IN THE SOOP BTS ver. Season 2, guests can enjoy similar laid-back, luxurious stays around the world through Airbnb’s new Countryside category. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Airbnb