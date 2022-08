Hilton study says Asia Pacific travel rush driven by need to reconnect



As pent-up travel demand continues to be unleashed across the region, a recent study by Hilton reveals that Asia Pacific consumers are quickly embracing travel once more with renewed motivations: to rebuild family bonds, and to revive the body and soul. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com »