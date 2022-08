Silversea Cruises unveils 2024-2025 voyage collection



Silversea Cruises has unveiled its new 2024-2025 voyage collection, comprising 341 new sailings that will unlock 695 destinations in 120 countries between March 2024 and May 2025 - bringing the total number of destinations in Silversea’s portfolio to over 900. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Cruises