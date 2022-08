Carnival celebrates 3 million guests since July restart



In a year of many milestones – including its 50th Birthday – Carnival Cruise Line has reached another important mark, welcoming three million guests since the restart of guest operations in July 2021, amidst a busy summer season across its fleet of 23 ships. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Cruises