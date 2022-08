IHG launches global campaign ‘Guest How You Guest’



Added: 04.08.2022 1:00 | 36 views | 0 comments



Source: www.hospitalitynet.org



IHG Hotels & Resorts is reminding the world what it feels like to be a guest. The company’s newest global marketing campaign, Guest How You Guest, is a celebration of hotels and taking a break from having to do it all. IHG is passionate in its belief that when people are taken care of – they feel free to be themselves and live their best lives. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Hotels