Jamaica’s Tourism Minister calls for Commonwealth tourism convergence



Source: sundominica.com



In a meeting with senior directors and advisors of the Commonwealth Secretariat, Minister of Tourism for Jamaica, Hon Edmund Bartlett called for the use of tourism convergence to reposition the Commonwealth. The Minister's call comes as destinations globally continue their recovery efforts from the fallout caused by Covid-19.