NCL celebrates float out of Norwegian Viva



Source: www.snaptaste.com



Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), the innovator in global cruise travel, today announced that Norwegian Viva, the second of six vessels in its groundbreaking Prima Class, floated out from her dry dock at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera (Venice), Italy, marking a major construction milestone and the first time the new vessel touches water. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Norwegian Tags: Italy