ExCeL London certified carbon neutral



Added: 31.07.2022 17:30 | 15 views | 0 comments



Source: www.bnnbloomberg.ca



The Royal Docks venue is committed to being a sustainability leader within the events industry and has now been awarded certification to PAS 2060, the only internationally recognised standard for carbon neutrality. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » London Tags: EU