Delta bolsters direct offerings to Cape Town, Tel Aviv and Tahiti



Added: 31.07.2022 11:30 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: news.delta.com



Delta customers ready to travel the globe will soon have more destinations to add to their bucket lists with the launch of two never-before-operated, nonstop routes from Atlanta to Cape Town and Los Angeles to Tahiti, both beginning 17 December. The airline will also add nonstop service from Atlanta to Tel Aviv beginning next May. More in www.breakingtravelnews.com » Tags: Los Angeles